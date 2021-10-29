Gas Cylinders Market Size, share 2021 By Industry Statistics, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Recent Trends, Business Opportunity, Share and Forecast To 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Gas Cylinders Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Gas Cylinders Market products.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis Global Gas Cylinders Market. The report analyses the Gas Cylinders Market By Material Type (Steel, Composite and Others), By Product Type (High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene), By Application (Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Mexico, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea). The report assesses the Gas Cylinders Market for the actual period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report title “Global Gas Cylinders Market: Analysis By Material Type (Steel, Composite, Others), By Product Type (High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene), By Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Application (Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation, Others), By Country (US, Mexico, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea)”, the global Gas Cylinders Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.86% during 2018 – 2023.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The segment of Steel cylinders and High Pressure Cylinders witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and Composite cylinders are anticipated to experience notable growth in the forecast period due to increasing dominance of industries in developing economies and enhanced usage of gas cylinders for production and manufacturing activities. During 2018-23, Gas Cylinders Market is anticipated to grow at an appreciable rate due to surging investment by major industries and manufacturers in countries and innovating the products owing to increasing awareness regarding composite cylinders, escalating production of transport vehicles, expanding economy and increasing population across the world. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Gas Cylinders market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in Asia Pacific region include developing economy and leading global industries establishing their manufacturing and production units in countries such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam coupled with higher usage of cylinders for domestic purposes is boosting the market growth in the region.

The report titled “Global Gas Cylinders Market: Analysis By Material Type (Steel, Composite, Others), By Product Type (High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene), By Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Application (Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation, Others), By Country (US, Mexico, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Gas Cylinders Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Gas Cylinders market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gas Cylinders Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Material Type – Steel, Composite, Others

• Analysis By Product Type – High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene

• Analysis By Application/End-Use – Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gas Cylinders Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Material Type – Steel, Composite, Others

• Analysis By Product Type – High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene

• Analysis By Application/End-Use – Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Mexico, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gas Cylinders Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Material Type – Steel, Composite, Others

• Analysis By Product Type – High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene

• Analysis By Application/End-Use – Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Company Analysis – Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Worthington Cylinders, Aygaz, Time Technoplast, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Faber Industrie S.p.A., Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd., Linde AG

