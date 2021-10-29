Concession Catering Market Size, Growth, Global Business Trends, Share, Future Demand, Progress Insight, Statistics, Key Regions, Prominent Players and Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Concession Catering Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Concession Catering Market. The report analyzes the global concession catering market by Segment (Airport, Motorway, Railway), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China and India). The report assesses the concession catering market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Concession Catering Market: Analysis By Segment ­ (Airport, Motorway, Railway), By Region, By Country, Market Share: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India)”, global concession catering market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 5% during 2018 – 2023.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Over the recent years, global concession catering market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including growing transport networks across the globe, budding medical tourism industry as well as rising trend of leisure travel amongst the consumers. Furthermore, as the global economy continues on its path to slow yet steady recovery, it is anticipated that the expenditure on travel for business and leisure will increase, driving up the revenue of food and beverage concessionaires at tourism locations. Besides, growing focus of concession caterers on providing healthy fast food and refreshing atmosphere is also expected to boost up sales in this market. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of segment. By Segment, the segment of airport concession catering is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global concession catering market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita disposable is likely to drive the regional market.

The report titled “Global Concession Catering Market: Analysis By Segment ­ (Airport, Motorway, Railway), By Region, By Country, Market Share: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India)” has covered and analyzed the potential of global concession catering market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global concession catering market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Concession Catering Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Concession Catering Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Segment – Airport, Motorway and Railway

• Market Share Analysis

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Concession Catering Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Segment – Airport, Motorway and Railway

• Market Share Analysis

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Concession Catering Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Segment – Airport, Motorway and Railway

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Company Share Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Autogrill, Elior Group (Areas), SSP, The Grove, Inc. and Concessions International, LLC.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

