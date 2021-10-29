3D Printing (3DP) Market 2021 Comprehensive Research Methodology, Key Insights, Segments and Extensive Profiles by 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for 3D Printing (3DP) Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for 3D Printing (3DP) Market products.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global 3D printing/Additive manufacturing market. The report on Global 3D Printing/Additive manufacturing market has been analysed By Use Type (Personal, commercial), By Technology Type (Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Multi Jet Modeling) and By Application Type (Aerospace & Defence, Automobile, HealthCare, Industrial, Jewellery, Consumer Products & Electronics, Others). The Global 3D Printing/Additive manufacturing market has been assessed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Global 3D Printing market is expected to grow mainly due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies, development of larger projects in industrial sectors along with improvement and expansion of manufacturing industries. The market is expected to grow owing to technological development. Such developments will not only affect the faster printing processes but also enhance the printing material’s variety and quality.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Analysis By Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Multi Jet Modeling), By Use (Commercial, Personal), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automobile, HealthCare, Industrial, Consumer Products & Electronics, others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)- – By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, UK, China, Japan, India)”, global market by value is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over XX% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by growing urbanization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of construction sector. Leading 3D printing manufacturing companies are developing more reliable and long-lasting products which are more relying on the latest technologies. The demand is growing from major developing countries for the construction of infrastructure projects.

The report titled “Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Analysis By Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Multi Jet Modeling), By Use (Commercial, Personal), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automobile, HealthCare, Industrial, Consumer Products & Electronics, others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, UK, China, Japan, India)” has covered and analysed the potential of global 3D Printing market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global 3D Printing Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global 3D Printing Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Use Type – Personal, Commercial

• By Technology Type – S.L.A, F.D.M, S.L.S, S.L.M, others

• By Application – Aerospace, Automobile, Healthcare, Industrial, Academic Institution, Government/Military, Architectural, Consumer Products & Electronics.

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – ExOne, 3D Systems, Stratasys, Renishaw, SLM Solutions, EnvisionTec Gmbh, Voxeljet, Optomec, EOS, Materialise.

