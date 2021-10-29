Mobility Scooter Market Trends, Issues, Challenges, Forecasts, Competition Analysis, and Companies involved.

The global mobility scooters market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 1.85 billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the growing focus on developing innovative mobility scooters and the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Mobility Scooters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Wheels (3 Wheels, 4 Wheels, and Others) End-user (Personal Use and Institutional Use) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 1.30 billion in 2019.

Economic Slowdown amid COVID-19 Affecting Spending Power on Medical Products

The novel coronavirus has led to unprecedented economic loss owing to shutdown of several industrial applications. The healthcare industry is experiencing a significant shrinkage of the economy due to halting of several medical processes that include major surgeries and orthopedic treatments. This has led to the decrease in sales of medical products across the globe that is restraining the market growth in the forthcoming years.

