Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2027

The global colorectal cancer therapeutics market size is projected to reach USD 16.58 billion by 2026, owing to the rise in the prevalence of colorectal cancer worldwide. A report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Others), By Cancer Type (Colorectal Adenocarcinoma, Gastrointestinal Carcinoid Tumors, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” provides a detailed analysis of the same.

According to the report, the colorectal cancer drugs market was valued at USD 9.26 billion in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026, and the market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6%. As per current colorectal cancer therapeutics market trends, the targeted therapy segment is dominating the market in terms of therapy. This is attributed to the presence of a large number of prominent targeted cancer therapies such as Stivarga, Erbitux, and Avastin.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the colorectal cancer therapeutics market analysis and its growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Besides that, the report provides a detailed segmentation of the market based on factors such as cancer type, by therapy, distribution channel, and others. It also offers the list of key colorectal cancer drugs market manufacturers and the prime strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market.

