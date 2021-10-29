Automotive Carbon Canister Market 2021: Size, Share, Future Growth, Regional Overview, Emerging Trends Trends and Regional Forecast | Fortune Business Insights™

The global automotive carbon canister market is set to gain impetus from its surging usage for storing and capturing vapor emission from the fuel tank. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Automotive Carbon Canister Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Market Type (OEM, Aftermarket) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that automotive carbon canisters can purify the fuel for use and absorb the fuel vapor emission from the fuel tank. The whole world is facing an unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several industries have shut down their manufacturing facilities and have shifted towards the production of hand sanitizers, PPE kits, and masks to cater to high demand from front-line workers, as well as common people. Our reports include an in-depth analysis of every factor that can either drive or hamper the overall market growth. It will help you focus on the right areas for investments.

A list of all the automotive carbon canister manufacturers present in the global market:

Roki

Kayser Automotive Systems

Futaba

Langfang Huaan Automobile Equipment

Delphi Automotive PLC

Asian Industry

Stant

Hengbo Holdings

Korea Fuel-Tech

Tianjin Gelin Lifu New Technology

Other key market players

How Did We Conduct Our Research?

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current market size. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent and peer markets. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the market size.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Emission of Carbon Dioxide from Vehicles to Augment Growth

Rapid industrialization and urbanization is set to surge people’s disposable income across the globe. It would increase the number of vehicles, thereby propelling the automotive carbon canister market growth in the upcoming years. The high emission of carbon dioxide from vehicles, coupled with the increasing air pollution is set to accelerate the demand for automotive carbon canisters. These canisters can easily help to reduce air pollution by lowering fuel emission.

Apart from that, governments of several countries worldwide are implementing strict norms to reduce vehicular emissions. At the same time, multiple environment control organizations and transportation ministries are setting up limits for vehicular emissions. However, the rising usage of electric vehicles may obstruct growth.

Regional Insights-

Higher Production & Sales of Passenger Cars to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the highest automotive carbon canister market share throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the presence of several OEMs in China and India. Besides, increasing population and industrialization in the region is expected to boost the production and sales of passenger cars. In Europe, the market would grow significantly because of the implementation of strict rules for lowering emissions in the atmosphere.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Collaboration & New Product Launches to Intensify Competition

The global market for automotive carbon canisters houses several prominent firms that are currently aiming to gain a competitive edge by adopting the partnership and collaboration strategy. Some of the others are focusing on joint ventures, new product launches, and agreements to cater to the high customer demand.

