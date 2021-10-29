Europe Network Security Firewall Market is Anticipated to Record the Rapid Growth and Prominent Players Analysis Adaptive Mobile security, AMD Telecom S.A., ANAM Technologies

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Network Security Firewall Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Network Security Firewall market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The network security firewall market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 713.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1907.5 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Organizations across several industry verticals are opting for a Next Generation Firewall (NGFW), as they approach license renewal or the endpoint of its lifecycle, in spite of their current firewall infrastructure. Investment on the NGFW is considered a strategic move by the organizations, for enhancement of their securities by incorporation of additional layers of defense and reduction in substantial cost as well as operational overhead required for management and maintenance of these firewalls. Investment on the NGFW is considered a strategic move by the organizations, for enhancement of their securities by incorporation of additional layers of defense and reduction in substantial cost as well as operational overhead required for management and maintenance of these firewalls.

Major key players covered in this report:

Adaptive Mobile security

AMD Telecom S.A.

ANAM Technologies

Cellusys

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Mobileum Inc.

Openmind Networks

SAP SE

Symsoft AB (Sinch)

The research on the Europe Network Security Firewall market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Network Security Firewall market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for Europe Network Security Firewall Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of Europe Network Security Firewall market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Europe Network Security Firewall Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

