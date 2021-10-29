Europe Payment Machine Mounting Systems Market Size and Growth Opportunities with COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies Apollo Electronics Co., Ltd., Atdec Pty Ltd., ENS-CO

The Europe payment machine mounting systems market was valued at US$ 58.31 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period to reach US$ 87.07 million by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Payment Machine Mounting Systems Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Payment Machine Mounting Systems market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

Apollo Electronics Co., Ltd.

Atdec Pty Ltd.

ENS-CO

Ergonomic Solutions

HPC Systems

Innovative Office Products LLC

Lumi Legend Corporation

Techpole

The hospitality sector is another category of users for POS and their mounting systems. The increasing number of hotels and restaurants in the Europe is majorly due to heavy inflow of customers which is driving the use of POS solutions. The use of tablets and iPads in resorts, restaurants, and hotels is generating the demand for protected stands. With the increase in demand for POS solutions in hospitality sector in the Europe region, the demand for POS mounts is anticipated to surge through 2027, thereby catalysing the payment machine mounting systems market.

The research on the Europe Payment Machine Mounting Systems market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Payment Machine Mounting Systems market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

