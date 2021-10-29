North America Digital Biomarkers Market, 2021 Report On 2021 Industry Product Outlook, Application, Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Regional Growth and 2030 Players Analysis Research Report

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the North America Digital Biomarkers Market report for for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for North America Digital Biomarkers Market products.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

North America digital biomarkers market is expected to grow by 35.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $6,747.2 million by 2030 driven by rising demand for mobile health apps, elevated level of smartphone and wearable technology in healthcare amid COVID-19 epidemic.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 63 figures, this 139-page report “North America Digital Biomarkers Market 2020-2030 by System Component, Therapeutic Area, Application, Development Status, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America digital biomarkers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America digital biomarkers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Therapeutic Area, Application, Development Status, End User, and Country.

Based on System Component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Data Collection Tools

• Digital Platforms

• Mobile Apps

• Desktop-based Software

• Wearables

• Biosensors

Data Integration Systems

Based on Therapeutic Area, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurodegenerative Disorders

• Parkinson’s Disease

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Alzheimer’s Disease

Sleep and Movement Diseases

Psychiatric Disorders

Chronic Pain

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Conditions

Other Diseases

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Wellness

• Disease Diagnosis

• Personalised Medication

• Drug Discovery and Development

Based on Development Status, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Novel Digital Biomarkers

• Original Digital Biomarkers

• Approved Digital Biomarkers

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Biopharmaceutical Companies & Labs

• Healthcare Providers

• Insurance Payers

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by System Component, Therapeutic Area, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America digital biomarkers market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Actigraph LLC

Akili Interactive Labs

AliveCor Inc

Altoida Inc

Amgen Inc

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc

Cambridge Cognition Plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Evidation Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fitbit Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Happify Health

Human API

IXICO Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medical Care Corporation

Medopad Ltd

Mindstrong Health

Neurotrack Technology, Inc

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Quanterix Corporation

Sanofi S.A.

The Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Verily Life Sciences

Winterlight Labs Inc.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America digital biomarkers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Therapeutic Area, Application, Development Status, End User, and Country.

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

