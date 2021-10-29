Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market report for for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

According to the statistics by the World Bank the valued added in manufacturing by chemicals in the United States increased from 11.838% in the year 2000 to 16.439% in the year 2018. In Denmark, it increased from 16.816% in 2009 to 26.594% in 2018.

Europe water treatment chemicals market accounted for $8,288.8 million in 2020 and will grow by 4.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising concerns among people over the growing incidence of waterborne diseases, the growing popularity of desalination across the world, and stringent government regulations on the level of pollutants in water and wastewater.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 55 figures, this 119-page report “Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Flocculants, Coagulants, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants), Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe water treatment chemicals market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe water treatment chemicals market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Corrosion Inhibitors

• Flocculants

• Coagulants

• Scale Inhibitors & Dispersants

• Biocides & Disinfectants

• pH Adjusters & Stabilizers

• Defoamer

• Other Product Types

Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Raw Water Treatment

• Water Desalination

• Cooling

• Boiler

• Effluent Water Treatment

• Other Applications

Based on End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Municipal

• Power Generation

• Chemical Industry

• Pulp & Paper

• Metal & Mining

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Gas

• Construction

• Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Application, and End User over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe water treatment chemicals market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Company

BASF SE

Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

SNF Floerger

Solenis LLC

Suez SA

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

