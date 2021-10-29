Automotive In-Wheel Hub Motor Market: 2021 Global Industry Size Trends, Sales Revenue, Regional Growth and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2027

The global automotive in-wheel hub motor market is set to gain impetus from its ability to provide high-efficiency and flexibility to vehicles. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Automotive In-Wheel Hub Motor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Power Input Type (Up to 60 KW, 60-90 KW, and Above 90 K.W), By Cooling Agent Type (Air Cooling, Liquid Cooling), By End Use Type (On-Road, Off-Road) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The report further states that automotive in-wheel hub motors, also called automotive hub motors, are mainly attached to the wheels of a vehicle.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-in-wheel-hub-motor-market-103554

A list of renowned automotive in-wheel hub motor manufacturers present in the global market:

Protean Electric

ECOmove GmbH

Nissan Motors Corporation

e-Traction B.V.

ZIEHL-ABEGG

NTN Corporation

Schaeffler AG

Printed Motors Works

Tesla

Elaphe Ltd.

Other prominent companies

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Number of Vehicles Globally to Aid Growth

As the cost of fuels is surging rapidly day by day worldwide, the production of automobiles is also getting impacted because of fuel inefficiency and high prices. Besides, the rising number of vehicles and increasing population would result in global warming. These factors are set to help in contributing to the automotive in-wheel hub motor market growth in the near future. It would occur backed by the rising adoption of electric vehicles for reducing the emission of carbon in the atmosphere.

Moreover, governments of various countries across the globe are taking numerous initiatives to launch unique schemes for encouraging citizens to make use of sustainable and environment-friendly energy resources. It would aid in tackling the major environmental challenges. Apart from that, automotive in-wheel hub motors are able to eliminate the usage of transmission, driveline, powertrain, and axles. However, the expensive nature of automotive in-wheel hub motors may hinder their demand.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-in-wheel-hub-motor-market-103554

Regional Insights-

Favorable Regulatory Policies to Bolster Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to generate the largest automotive in-wheel hub motor market share and dominate in the upcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing production of electric vehicles in China on account of the presence of favorable regulatory policies on the manufacturing of such vehicles, as well as import and export. In India, the market is likely to grow considerably throughout the forthcoming years stoked by the increasing utilization of sustainable energy sources. Multiple firms are also investing in the automotive industry in the country to manufacture electric vehicles.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing Innovative Products to Intensify Competition

The global market contains a large number of companies that are mainly focusing on developing and unveiling unique products to cater to the increasing demand from various end-use industries. This strategy would also help them to compete with their rivals. Below are the two latest industry developments:

May 2019 : Elaphe Propulsion Technologies announced that it is planning to start low-volume series manufacturing of L1500. It is the world’s highest performance gearless in-wheel powertrain, direct drive system.

: Elaphe Propulsion Technologies announced that it is planning to start low-volume series manufacturing of L1500. It is the world’s highest performance gearless in-wheel powertrain, direct drive system. December 2018: Human Horizons, Wuxi Weifu e-Drive Technology Ltd., and Protean Electric Ltd. signed a strategic co-operation agreement to manufacture and develop in-wheel motors for state-of-the-art connected vehicles.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-in-wheel-hub-motor-market-103554

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]