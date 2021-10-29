Property Management Market, June 2021 Report On Research Report 2021, Size, CAGR Value, Growth Rate, Latest Trends, Future Demand, Business Investment Plans, SWOT Analysis, Forecast to 2030

In a recently published report, Property Management Market report for till 2030. The report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U S Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mention the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Property Management Market products.

Moreover, increase in ICT spending around the globe for hardware, software, services, new technologies and telecom among others is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. The spending on new technologies recorded around USD 0.6 million in 2018 and is further estimated to reach close to USD 1.3 million by 2023. The total ICT spending around the globe further recorded close to USD 5 million in 2019 and is further.

Global Property Management Market to reach USD 25.54 billion by 2025.Global Property Management Market valued approximately USD 13.30 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Property management software is a cloud-based or on-premise solution that provides efficient management of properties. Property management software primarily offers financial reporting, online maintenance requests & tracking, online document storage & sharing, accounting capabilities, electronic lease agreements, and integrated banking among other applications.

Property management software helps property managers and owners simplify the property management processes by eliminating communication gaps, tracing finances, storing leasing documents and contracts, and facilitating rent collection processes. Various software are developed in order to look after tenant placement, maintenance and repairs, and the ongoing administration of properties. Property management software is gaining in importance and popularity. In addition, core property management software providers are emphasizing on developing software solutions and establishing the appropriate framework to achieve objectives of the property owner. Furthermore, the market is flourishing due to the maximization of income and capital by an investor or developer.

The regional analysis of Global Property Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, whereas APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global property management market as the region is witnessing advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies in real estate projects. Moreover, APAC is a lucrative market for the vendors of property management solutions and associated services.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

*Software

*Service

By End User:

*Housing Association

*Property Managers/ Agents

*Corporate Occupiers

*Property Investors

By Application:

*Commercial

*Residential

*Single Family Housing

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM, JLL, Oracle, SAP, Trimble, RealPage., AppFolio, Yardi, MCS Solution, ARCHIBUS., FSI and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Property Management Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Property Management Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Property Management Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Property Management Market, By Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Property Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Software

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Services

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Property Management Market, By End User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Property Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Housing Association

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Property Managers/Agents

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Corporate Occupiers

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion

6.3.4. Property Investors

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion

Chapter 7. Global Property Management Market, By Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

7.3. Global Property Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Commercial

7.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Residential

7.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.3. Single Family Housing

7.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.4. Others

7.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

