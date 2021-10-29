Contextual Advertising Market, June 2021 Report On Size, Share 2021 Trends, Business Growth, Application, Development, Segmentation, Application, Types, Drivers, and Forecast 2030

In a recently published report, Contextual Advertising Market report for till 2030. The report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U S Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mention the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Contextual Advertising Market products.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10013386

Moreover, increase in ICT spending around the globe for hardware, software, services, new technologies and telecom among others is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. The spending on new technologies recorded around USD 0.6 million in 2018 and is further estimated to reach close to USD 1.3 million by 2023. The total ICT spending around the globe further recorded close to USD 5 million in 2019 and is further.

Global Contextual Advertising Market to reach USD 412 billion by 2025.Global Contextual Advertising Market valued approximately USD 106 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Contextual advertising is advertising on a website that is relevant to the page’s content. In traditional contextual advertising, automated systems display ads related to the content of your site based on keyword targeting. One of the more well-known examples of contextual advertising is Google AdSense. Google robots automatically serve ads that relevant to your users. For example, if you run a movie review blog, AdSense might serve contextual ads to buy movie tickets or sign up for a movie streaming service. The ads are selected from the inventory of advertisers who register through AdWords. The major factors driving the growth of the market include increasing number of social media users, personalized marketing strategies, and growing trend of mobile advertisement.

The regional analysis of Global Contextual Advertising Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America holds the largest share of the contextual advertising market owing to the strong presence of key players offering advertising technologies in this region. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global contextual advertising market in 2018, while the market in Asia pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of the market in Region can be attributed to the presence of countries such as China, Japan, and India in this region. These countries have a large number of internet users, which, in turn, creates huge opportunities for advertisers.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Approach:

*Mass Contextual Advertising

*Focused Contextual Advertising

*Contextual Behavioral Advertising

*Contextual Billboard Advertising

By Type:

*Activity Based Advertising

*Location Based Advertising

By Deployment:

*Mobile Devices

*Desktops

*Digital Billboards

By Industry:

*Consumer Goods, Retail, and Restaurants

*IT & Telecom

*Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

*Media & Entertainment

*Travel, Transportation, and Automobiles

*Healthcare

*Academia & Government

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Google, Media.Net, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon.com, AOI, Yahoo, Twitter, IAC, Amobee, Adobe System, SAP and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10013386

Target Audience of the Global Contextual Advertising Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Contextual Advertising Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Contextual Advertising Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Contextual Advertising Market, By Approach

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Contextual Advertising Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Mass Contextual Advertising

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Focused Contextual Advertising

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Contextual Behavioural Advertising

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Contextual Billboard Advertising

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609