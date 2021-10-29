Oligonucleotide-based Therapies Market Size, Trends, Types, Applications, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Oligonucleotides are short chain RNA or DNA typically made by using automated synthesizers. Oligonucleotides therapy is different from conventional medicine since it can inhibit the expression of specific genes and their development takes place with the raw chemical modified artificial nucleus acids. This lead to development of brand new oligonucleotides targeting certain genes and treating chronic diseases. They are broadly used in applications such as infectious diseases, oncology, kidney diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

The Insight Partner's dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

PCI Biotech

SomaGenics

InteRNA Technologies

Frontiers

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aligos Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on type, the global Oligonucleotide-based Therapies market is segmented into antisense, ribozymes, aptamers, miRNA, CpG/Immunostimulatory and RNAi.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into infectious diseases, oncology, neurodegenerative disorders, cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases and others.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Oligonucleotide-based Therapies market globally. This report on ‘Oligonucleotide-based Therapies market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Oligonucleotide-based Therapies Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Oligonucleotide-based Therapies Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Oligonucleotide-based Therapies Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Oligonucleotide-based Therapies Market – By Pressure Type

1.3.3 Oligonucleotide-based Therapies Market – By Application

1.3.4 Oligonucleotide-based Therapies Market – By End User

1.3.5 Oligonucleotide-based Therapies Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPIES MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPIES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

