Automotive Single Disc Clutch Market Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Segmentation, Key Manufacturers, Revenue, Global Industry Demand and Forecast to 2028

Automotive clutch, located between the engine and the transmission, is an isolated part transmitting power from engine to the gearbox, and it allows transmission to be interrupted while a gear is selected to move off from a stationary position, or when gears are changed while the car is moving. An automotive clutch can help the driver enjoy a smooth start and facilitate shaft. It can also prevent the transmission overload and reduce the impact of torsional vibration.

MARKET DYNAMICS

With factors like rising demand for automobiles with increasing vehicle production across globe, demand for automotive clutch is anticipated to grow significantly, thus increasing market growth. However, growing penetration of automatic transmission vehicles that offer enhanced driving experience is hampering the automotive clutch market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market

CNC Driveline Technology Co., Ltd.

Eaton

Valeo

BorgWarner Inc.

EXEDY Corporation

Schaeffler

Zhejiang Tieliu Clutch Co., Ltd.

AISIN CORPORATION

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

C.C. Co.,Ltd.

The global Automotive Single Disc Clutch market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as new cars market, used cars market.

