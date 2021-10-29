Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2021: Current Status by Major Key Vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2028

MARKET OVERVIEW



Coffee pods and capsules are single-serving coffee doses. In most cases, they contain 7 grammes of coffee powder in a cover. Pods are composed of a similar substance to tea bags and contain coffee granules. Capsules, on the other hand, have a plastic or aluminum protective casing and come in a variety of sizes. Single-serve coffee in households has a big influence on the coffee pod and capsule market.

MARKET SCOPE



The “Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the coffee pods and capsules market with detailed market segmentation by coffee type and distribution Channel. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading coffee pods and capsules market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION



Based on coffee type, the global coffee pods and capsules market is segmented into traditional, decaf.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers-

The addition of capsules and pods in cafes, as well as increased disposable income, may help the market flourish. Furthermore, new entrants and developing businesses in the market are expected to benefit from the growing influence of western trends in the Middle East and Asia Pacific area.

The coffee pods and capsules market is expected to rise due to technological advancements in coffee machines and the availability of access to such machines to successfully use coffee pods and capsules.

Restraints-

Market growth is projected to be limited by a lack of awareness caused by the availability of capsules and pods in emerging markets.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The coffee pods and capsules market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the coffee pods and capsules market in these regions.



IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON COFFEE PODS AND CAPSULES MARKET



COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

MARKET PLAYERS



The report covers key developments in the coffee pods and capsules market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from coffee pods and capsules market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for coffee pods and capsules in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the coffee pods and capsules market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc.

Illycaffè S.p.A.

Nestlé S.A.

Caffe’ d’Italia SRL

Starbucks Corporation

Peet’s Coffee

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Inspire Brands, Inc.

Newman’s Own, Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Nespresso,

Gloria jean’s Coffees

Nescafe

Lavazza A Modo Mio

Starbucks

Bestpresso

Kissmeorganics Gourmesso

Senseo,

Dolce Gusto

JAB Holding Company

