Subscription & Billing Management Market Increasing demand with leading key players: Zuora Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, NetSuite, Inc., Cleverbridge AG

Global subscription & billing management market generated revenue of US$ 3.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period. Main factors that drive the growth of subscription & billing management market are increasing adoption of subscription business models, increasing demand for reducing subscriber churn and improving customer retention, growing need for adhering to compliances, and increasing need for upgrading legacy system.

Some of the key players of Subscription & Billing Management Market:

Zuora Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, NetSuite, Inc., Cleverbridge AG, Computer Sciences Corporation, Cerillion Technologies Limited, Avangate, Inc., Apttus Corporation, Aria Systems

The Global Subscription & Billing Management Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Subscription & Billing Management market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Subscription & Billing Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

