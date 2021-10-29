UHF RFID (RAIN) Market Report (COVID-19 Analysis) by Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The UHF RFID (RAIN) Market Report provides insightful data on market status, future forecast, growth opportunity and key players based on a thorough research process. Readers looking to identify aspects such as market drivers, restraints, weaknesses and threats can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.

Radio frequency identification (RFID) systems that operate in the UHF frequency spectrum are termed UHF RFID systems. The term RAIN originates from RAdio frequency IdentificatioN, which acts as a nod to the link between UHF RFID and the cloud. Several hardware components such as tags and readers are integrated within this technology.

The RFID tags are used to track all types of objects in the retail, healthcare, and manufacturing industries, among others, and it also allows them to manage assets and inventory. The UHF RFID tags/readers functions at 433 MHz and 860–960 MHz.

Major Key Players in UHF RFID (RAIN) Market :

CAEN RFID S.r.l.

Convergence Systems Limited

Impinj, Inc.

Invengo Technology PTE. LTD.

Jadak – A Novanta Company

Lowry Solutions Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

Securitag Assembly Group Co., LTD (SAG)

Walki Group OY

UHF RFID (RAIN) Market Segmentation:

UHF RFID (RAIN) Market– by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

UHF RFID (RAIN) Market – by Application

Retail and Consumer Goods

Logistics and Transportation

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other Applications

Geographically, the Global UHF RFID (RAIN) Market is designed for the following Regional Markets :

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Significance of the report which makes it worth buying:

A broad and specific understanding of the financial services applications industry is provided in a segmented format based on product types, applications and regions.

Financial Services Applications Industry The factors and challenges influencing the growth of the industry are presented in this report.

Plan business strategies and factors leading to market growth.

Assess competitive market conditions and plan business strategies accordingly

Understanding Financial Services Application Business plans, policies, technological advancements and profiles of key industry stakeholders

