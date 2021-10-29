Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market (COVID-19 Analysis) with Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis by 2028

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Overview

The electronic health record (EHR) market was valued at US$ 14,054.05 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 20,318.02 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021–2028.

EHRs are patient-centered and real-time digital records that make patient data available instantly and securely to authorized healthcare professionals. The record comprises information regarding patient’s medical history, medications, allergies, treatment plans, diagnoses, immunization dates, radiology images, and laboratory test results. The factors such as the increasing adoption of EHRs, rising incentives by federal government, and growing incidences of medication errors drive the growth of the electronic health record (EHR) market.

Request for sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000822/

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market:

Cerner Corporation

COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation.

NextGen Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

Greenway Health

AdvancedMD, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

Key Questions regarding Current Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Landscape

What are the current options for Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market? How many companies are developing for the Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same? What is the unmet need for current Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market? What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Electronic Health Record (EHR)? What are the critical designations that have been granted for Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market?

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Segmental Overview:

The report segments global electronic health record (EHR) market as follows:

By Installation Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Type

Acute EHR

Ambulatory EHR

Post-Acute EHR

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Pharmacies

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Electronic Health Record (EHR) market globally. This report on ‘Electronic Health Record (EHR) market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

ASSESING THE COVID-19 IMPACT on Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market? Visit Here for PDF Copy >> https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPHE100000822

The report specifically highlights the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Electronic Health Record (EHR) market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Our Sample Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology.

Reasons to Buy:

The nature of Electronic Health Record (EHR) business opportunities has grown in complexity with the industry evolving at a greater pace, making it increasingly difficult going without adequate information on markets and companies. Gain a complete understanding of Global Electronic Health Record (EHR) industry through the comprehensive analysis Evaluate the pros and cons of investing/operating in country level Electronic Health Record (EHR) markets through reliable forecast model results Identify potential investment/contract/expansion opportunities Drive your strategies in the right direction by understanding the impact of latest trends, market forecasts on your Electronic Health Record (EHR) business Beat your competition through information on their operations, strategies and new projects Recent insights on the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market will help users operating in the market to initiate transformational growth

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000822/

About US

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defence, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : [email protected]