Torque Converter Market Report- Trends Key Programs Analysis and Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2028

The “Global Torque Converter Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the torque converter market with detailed market segmentation by transmission type, component, vehicle type, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading torque converter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The latest research report on the “Torque Converter Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of theTorque Converter market for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in theTorque Converter market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on theTorque Converter Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. TheTorque Converter market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Major Players in the market are:

ACC Performance

Aisin Europe S.A.

Dynamic Manufacturing

EXEDY Corporation

Precision Industries

Schaeffler AG

Transtar Industries Inc.

Valeo

Yutaka Giken Company Limited

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of theTorque Converter Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed.Torque Converter Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on transmission type, the global torque converter market is segmented into automatic transmission (AT), continuously variable transmission (CVT) and dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into impeller, stator, turbine, damper, lock-up clutch, and others.

Based on vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicle.

The report focuses on global major leadingTorque Converter Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON TORQUE CONVERTER MARKET

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has severely impacted the automotive, transportation and other related industries adversely. The emergence of COVID-19 virus across the globe which led to lockdown scenarios has led to unprecedented series of border closures across the globe. This disruption of global supply chain has left an adverse impact on the automotive industry. This pandemic restricted movement of people from one place to another. Owing to salary cuts or job losses, purchasing capacity of the consumer got affected. Restrictions like limited workforce at production site also affected the market from supply side. All the mentioned factors have impacted the torque converter market negatively.

