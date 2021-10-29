Fiber Optic Gyroscope :New Innovations, Technology and Trends

The fiber optic gyroscope market was valued at US$ 926.82 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,330.19 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2020–2027.

The benefits of fiber optic gyroscopes such as high rotational rate, no moving parts, and higher resolution over other alternatives, such as mechanical gyroscopes and ring laser gyroscope, are driving their adoption in the aerospace& defense, and industrial sectors. Further, the rising military expenditure worldwide owing to increasing geopolitical tension among major countries such as China, India, and Japan, coupled with surging use of these gyroscopes in remotely operated vehicles guidance applications is further fuelling the fiber optic gyroscope market growth.

By Device

Gyrocompass

Inertial Measurement Unit

Inertial Navigation System

Attitude Heading Reference System

by Application

Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance

Aeronautics and Aviation

Robotics

Industrial

Defense and Homeland Security

Tactical Grade Applications

Leading Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Players:

Advanced Navigation

Cielo inertial Solutions Ltd.

iXblue

EMCORE Corporation

FIZOPTIKA

Honeywell International Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc.

NEDAERO

Optolink

Safran S.A

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. Consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales.

