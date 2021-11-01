Pericarditis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2030

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

Market analysis

Developing predominance of cardiovascular issue worldwide and improving medicinal services framework in rising economies is creating huge opportunities for market players. Americas keeps on being the key venture goal for drug organizations, with nations, for example, Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Brazil involving the main spots. On a worldwide dimension, the pericarditis market remained at a valuation of USD 1,750.38 Mn in the year 2017. Opportunities are probably going to show signs of improvement in developing markets, for example, China and India in the approaching years. Rising medicinal services spending and expanded healthcare infiltration is giving a boost to the market in these nations.

Market segmentation

The global pericarditis market is segmented on the basis of its type, end-user, diagnosis and treatment and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is segmented into Chronic Pericarditis, Acute Pericarditis and Recurrent Pericarditis. On the basis of its treatment, the market is classified into Surgical treatment and Medication. Based on its diagnosis, the market is bifurcated into Echocardiogram, Electrocardiogram (ECG), X-Ray, Computerized tomography (CT). On the basis of its end-user, the market is classified into Medical institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Research organizations, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global pericarditis market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc. and Allergan plc, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, among others are some of the major players in the global pericarditis market.

