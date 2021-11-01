Mobility Scooter Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2020-2027

Mobility Scooter Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Mobility Scooter Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Mobility Scooter Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Mobility Scooter is to hit USD 1.85 billion value by 2027 at CAGR of 6.9%. Report segments Mobility Scooter Market By Wheels (3 Wheels, 4 Wheels, and Others) End-user (Personal Use and Institutional Use) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Economic Slowdown amid COVID-19 Affecting Spending Power on Medical Products

The novel coronavirus has led to unprecedented economic loss owing to shutdown of several industrial applications. The healthcare industry is experiencing a significant shrinkage of the economy due to halting of several medical processes that include major surgeries and orthopedic treatments. This has led to the decrease in sales of medical products across the globe that is restraining the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

October 2019 – Government of Malta, on the World Day of the Elderly, announced the launch of a pilot project. As per the project, the government is introducing initiatives to solve the mobility problems of people with disability with the help of electric scooters.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Mobility Scooters:

Invacare Corporation (Ohio, United States)

Excel Mobility (Van Os Medical B.V.) (Steenbergen, Netherlands)

Pride Mobility Products Corp. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Medical Depot, Inc. (New York, United States)

Golden Technologies ( Pennsylvania, United States)

Afikim Electric Vehicles (Jordan Valley, Israel)

Amigo Mobility International (Michigan, United States)

Others

