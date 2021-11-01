Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market Regional Opportunities and Assessment of Key Market Players 2021-2027

Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories is to hit USD 4.23 billion value by 2026 at CAGR of 5.2%. Report segments Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market By Product [Ostomy Bags (One-piece and Two-piece) and Accessories], By Procedure (Colostomy, Ileostomy, and Urostomy), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care, and Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Get Sample Report Brochure Of Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market at:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ostomy-stoma-care-and-accessories-market-102425

Competitive Landscape

Participation of Key Companies in Spreading Stoma Awareness to Create New Dimensions in the Market

Key players in this market are shifting their focus toward creating awareness about stoma and ostomy care, the ostomy care and accessories market analysis says. To that end, companies are partnering with various organizations and bringing in new perspectives in the market competition.

Industry Developments:

October 2019: US-based Hollister Incorporated participated in the Ostomy Awareness Day by extending its support to the United Ostomy Associations of America (UOAA). The company announced that it would be the exclusive Diamond Sponsor for the UOAA’s yearly Run for Resilience Ostomy 5K event.

US-based Hollister Incorporated participated in the Ostomy Awareness Day by extending its support to the United Ostomy Associations of America (UOAA). The company announced that it would be the exclusive Diamond Sponsor for the UOAA’s yearly Run for Resilience Ostomy 5K event. July 2019: The Danish multinational Coloplast expanded its SenSura® Mio product line through the addition of SenSura® Mio Kids and SenSura® Mio Baby. The new offerings have been specially designed and developed for babies born prematurely and kids.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Welland Medical Limited

ALCARE Co., Ltd.

PAUL HARTMANN AG

ConvaTec Inc.

Salts Healthcare

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Hollister Incorporated

Related Reports:

Bovine LactoferrinMarket Trends

Bovine LactoferrinMarket Share

Bovine LactoferrinMarket Size

Bovine LactoferrinMarket

Bovine LactoferrinMarket Industry

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245