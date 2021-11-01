Office Assistant Software Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Office Assistant Software Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Office Assistant Software industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Office Assistant Software market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Office Assistant Software helps users improve office efficiency. But it doesn’t include office suite like Microsoft’s Word and Excel or Google’s G Suite.

The Office Assistant Software industry can be broken down into several segments, Team Collaboration, Project Management, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover Zoho Corporation, Google, etc.

Microsoft, Google, LogMeIn, Salesforce, Meltwater, etc. are the key manufacturers in the global Office Assistant Software market. The top 5 took up more than 35% of the global market.

North America is the largest region of Office Assistant Software in the world in the past few years. North America market took up about 55% of the global market, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 20% and 15% respectively.

Office Assistant Software has a wide range of applications, such as IT and Telecoms, BFSI, Retail, and Others. And Retail was the most widely used area which took up about 35% of the global total share. Besides, it is mainly classified into the following two types: Team Collaboration, Project Management, Media Management, and Other. Team Collaboration is the most widely used type which took up over 40% of the total.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Office Assistant Software Market

The global Office Assistant Software market size is projected to reach USD 54040 million by 2027, from USD 26060 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Zoho Corporation

Google

SoftMaker Software

Salesforce

Microsoft

Cisco

Mitel

LogMeIn

Atlassian

Upland Software

Citrix

Asana

Meltwater

Adobe Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Team Collaboration

Project Management

Media Management

Others Office Assistant Software Market by Applications:

IT and Telecoms

BFSI

Retail