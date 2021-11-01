Cancer Cachexia Market trends, Industry Top Leaders, Comprehensive Analysis, Devices Type, Regional Segments, Innovation and Forecast to 2027

Cancer Cachexia Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Cancer Cachexia Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Cancer Cachexia Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Cancer Cachexia is to hit USD 2.93 billion value by 2027 at CAGR of 4.8%. Report segments Cancer Cachexia Market By Product (Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies, and Others), By Distributional Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Key Players to Invest Hefty Amounts in R&D for Creating Novel Drugs The global market is presently underpenetrated with the presence of very few companies worldwide. This is mainly occurring because of the lack of approved therapeutics for the treatment of cancer cachexia. However, some of the companies are investing in R&D activities to come up with new drug candidates. Below are two of the latest industry developments: July 2019 : Mylan N.V., and Pfizer Inc., entered into a definitive agreement to form a new company named Viatris. It would help both companies to fulfill the growing demand for innovative treatment options from the patients, as well as broaden their access to medicines.

November 2019: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company successfully acquired Celgene Corporation to create a strong biopharma company. As per the officials of Bristol, its expertise in the fields of cardiovascular disease, hematology, immunology, and oncology would aid in transforming the lives of the patients through technological advancements. Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the providers of cancer cachexia therapeutics operating in the global market. They are as follows: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, New York, U.S.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baudette, U.S.

Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, U.S.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, London, U.K.

Mylan N.V., Pennsylvania, U.S.

AbbVie, Inc., North Chicago, U.S.

Pfizer Inc., New York, U.S.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Petach-Tikva, Israel