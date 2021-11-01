Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Trending Technologies, Development Plans and Future Growth Forecast 2027

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment is to hit USD 6.63 billion value by 2027 at CAGR of 7.4%. Report segments Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market By Product Type (Tablets and Nail Paints), By Route of Administration (Oral and Topical), By Type (Prescribed and Over-the-Counter (OTC)), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Channels), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Galderma

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Kaken pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players Key Development : December 2019: Moberg Pharma, a Swedish pharmaceutical company announced that M0B-015, topical terbinafine under phase 3 clinical study has met the primary and secondary endpoint for the treatment of onychomycosis.