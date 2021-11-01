Heparin Market | 2019 Industry Analysis By Size, Growth, Developments, Share, Trends, Covid-19 Impact on Business, Emerging Technologies, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2026

Heparin Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Heparin Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Heparin Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Heparin is to hit USD 11.43 billion value by 2027 at CAGR of 3.9%. Report segments Heparin Market By Product Type (Unfractionated Heparin (UFH), and Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)), By Source (Bovine, and Porcine), By Application (Deep Vein Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism, Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Attacks, Stroke, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous Infusion, and Subcutaneous Injection), By End User (Hospitals & ASCs, Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Key Development: May 2019: Pfizer, Inc. announced that it has received the approval from the U.S. FDA for the administration of its heparin product offering, Fragmin to minimize the recurrence of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE) in pediatric patients aged one month and above. The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Heparin Market: Opocrin S.p.A. (Formigine, Italy)

Baxter (Deerfield, U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Bioiberica S.A.U. (Barcelona, Spain)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Bad Homburg, Germany)

Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Shijiazhuang, China)

Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany)

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (Hyderabad, India)

LEO Pharma A/S (Ballerup, Denmark)

Aspen Holdings (Durban, South Africa)

Other Players