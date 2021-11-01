Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings Market Revenue Growth Forecast by Applications, Regional Demand & Top Industry Players till 2028

Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings is to hit USD 1644.8 million value by 2027 at CAGR of 6.2%. Report segments Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings Market By Type (Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Collagen Dressings, Film Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Antimicrobial Dressings, Foam Dressings, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Homecare Settings) & Forecast, 2020-2027

Industry Development: In April 2017, Essity India, a pioneer in health and hygiene, announced the acquisition of BSN medical India. With the help of this partnership, the company is focusing on gaining a larger share of the medical and healthcare solutions market. List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report: Medline Industries, Inc. (Northfield, U.S.)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Coloplast A/S (Humlebaek, Denmark)

3M (Maplewood, U.S.)

Smith & Nephew (London, U.K.)

ConvaTec Group PLC (Reading, U.K.)

BSN medical (Essity) (Hamburg, Germany)

Cardinal Health (Dublin, U.S.)

Chinmed (Ningbo, China)