Acne Treatment Market 2021 | Expected to Reach USD 7.19 billion (at CAGR of 4.6%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered

The global ”Acne Treatment Market” is expected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to increasing incidence of acne amongst the people and growing dermatology consultations across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled “Acne Treatment Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Retinoids, Antibiotics, Isotretinoin, and Others), By Treatment Modality (Oral and Topical), By Age Group (10 to 17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64 and 65 Above) By Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies and, E-pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 5.46 billion in 2019.

Major Acne Treatment Market Key players covered in the report include:

Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)

Botanix Acne Treatment (Northbridge, Australia)

Galderma S.A. (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc (New Jersey, U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (Bridgewater, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (London, UK)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Other Players

Acne Treatment Market Analysis 2021:

Competitive And Regional Analysis:

Ortho Dermatologics Launches Tazarotene Topical to Treat Acne Vulgaris

In June 2020, Ortho Dermatologics announced its launch of Tazarotene lotion 0.045% following the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in late 2019. Tazarotene lotion 0.045% is now available across the stores in the United States for treating acne vulgaris in patients aged 9 years and older. Bill Humphries, Ortho President, said, “Ortho Dermatologics is committed to developing novel treatment options like ARAZLO that will help millions of Americans who are suffering from the inflammatory acne problems.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions Product Pipeline Analysis Industry Background Pertaining to Acne Treatment Solutions Key Industry Trends New Product Launches

Global Acne Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Retinoids Antibiotics Isotretinoin Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Modality Oral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group 10 to 17 18 to 44 45 to 64 65 Above Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital pharmacies Retail pharmacies E-pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Acne Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Retinoids Antibiotics Isotretinoin 2.3.4. Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Modality Oral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group 10 to 17 18 to 44 45 to 64 65 Above Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital pharmacies Retail pharmacies E-pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada Europe Acne Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Retinoids Antibiotics Isotretinoin Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Modality Oral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group 10 to 17 18 to 44 45 to 64 65 Above Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital pharmacies Retail pharmacies E-pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub Region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Toc Continue…

