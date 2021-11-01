Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market 2021 | Expected to Reach USD 3.54 billion (at CAGR of 4.2%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered

The global “Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market” is expected to gain momentum by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to increasing incidence of chronic disease such as lung cancer, strokes, and respiratory ailments. Additionally, introduction of innovative products by major companies will favor market growth. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gums, Patches, Lozenges, Inhalers, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”The report further observes that the market was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.54 billion by 2027.

Major Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Key players covered in the report include:

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K, Europe)

Johnson & Johnson Inc (New Jersey, U.S)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland, Europe)

Pierre Fabre SA, Laboratories (France, Europe)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

Cipla Limited (Mumbai, India)

British American Tobacco Plc (U.K, Europe)

Other Players

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Analysis 2021:

Draving Factors :

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Disease to Bolster Growth

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking cigarettes leads to over 80% to 90% of lung cancer deaths every year in the United States. Tobacco smoke consists of over 7000 chemicals, with over 70 chemicals known to cause cancer in humans. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of chronic ailments is propelling the major companies to introduce innovative nicotine replacement therapy products that aid in to curb the urge to smoke in the people. The growing tobacco addiction in the youth is further driving the demand for the NTR products that will bode well for the growth of the global nicotine replacement therapy market during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launches by Major Companies to Strengthen Market Position

The global nicotine replacement therapy market report observes that major companies such as GlaxoSmithKline plc and Johnson & Johnson Inc hold over 80% of the total share and are constantly focusing on consolidating their positions by introducing novel nicotine replacement therapy products in the global marketplace. Additionally, other players in the market are striving to strengthen their position by adopting strategies such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and introduction of new products during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

June 2020: Taat Herb Co., a flagship brand of Taat Lifestyles, announced the launch of its new hemp cigarettes from the Taat stable. According to the company, the new product dramatically replicates the exact experience of smoking a traditional cigarette and contains 50mg of cannabidiol(CBD) that is effective in reducing tobacco dependency.

Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview: Guidelines for Prescription of NRT Types Snapshot of Smoking Statistics Prevalence of Tobacco Related Cancer Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Gums Patches Lozenges Inhalers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Gums Patches Lozenges Inhalers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. By Type Gums Patches Lozenges Inhalers Others Canada By Type Gums Patches Lozenges Inhalers Others



Toc Continue…

