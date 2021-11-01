Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market 2021 | Expected to Reach USD 11.55 billion (at CAGR of 11.0%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered

The global “Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market” is expected to gain momentum from their increasing demand from several healthcare institutions to control the spread of the corona virus infection. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for instance, put forward a new guideline in March 2020 that enables the manufacturers of specific FDA-cleare dsign monitoring devices to broaden their utilization.

It would aid the healthcare providers in remotely monitoring patients. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pulse-oximeters, Temperature Monitors, &Blood Pressure Monitors), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Home Care Settings and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 4.63 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 11.55 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Major Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Key players covered in the report include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

GE Healthcare

Masimo

Omron Healthcare

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd

A&D Company Ltd.

Nonin Medical Inc.

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Other Players

“Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:“

Name: Mr. Ashwin Arora

Email: sales [@] fortunebusinessinsights [.] com

Phone: US +1424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123

Get Sample Report Of Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Report at:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/vital-signs-monitoring-devices-market-103359

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Analysis 2021:

Regional Analysis-

Rising Entry of Numerous Manufacturers to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, North Americagenerated revenue of USD 2.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the higher incidence of chronic disorders associated with sedentary lifestyle in this region. As per a study by the International Diabetes Federation, in the U.S., around 48 million people were suffering from diabetes in 2019. This factor would also propel the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to exhibit a considerable CAGR owing to the entry of a large number of manufacturers in the region. Apart from that, the increasing awareness programs regarding multiple benefits of Vital Signs Monitoring Deviceswould accelerate growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Advanced Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

The companies present in the market are persistently investing hefty amounts of money in research and development activities to create technologically advanced products. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

June 2020: Hillrom unveiled its new connected remote vital signs monitoring device named Hillrom™ Extended Care Solution. It would provide clinicians access to crucial data for accurately looking into the patients’ health status from the institution or clinic. The patient however will remain at home.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/vital-signs-monitoring-devices-market-103359

“Get Sample PDF of report, please connect with our sales team below.“

Name: Mr. Ashwin Arora

Email: sales [@] fortunebusinessinsights [.] com

Phone: US +1424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions Reimbursement and Legal Aspect Overview New Product Launch Technological Advancements in Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Statistics on Prevalence of Lifestyle Related Diseases for Key Countries

Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Pulse-oximeters Fingertip Pulse Oximeters Hand-held Pulse Oximeters Table-top Oximeters Others Temperature Monitors Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices Blood Pressure Monitors Manual BP Monitors Digital BP Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Home Care Settings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Pulse-oximeters Fingertip Pulse Oximeters Hand-held Pulse Oximeters Table-top Oximeters Others Temperature Monitors Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices Blood Pressure Monitors Manual BP Monitors Digital BP Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Home Care Settings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada Europe Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Pulse-oximeters Fingertip Pulse Oximeters Hand-held Pulse Oximeters Table-top Oximeters Others Temperature Monitors Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices Blood Pressure Monitors Manual BP Monitors Digital BP Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Home Care Settings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub Region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd