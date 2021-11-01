Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Is predicted to grow; Collaborations and Mergers by Leading Players Will Support Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

The increasing prevalence of various types of cancer around world is driving the global oncology molecular diagnostics market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Instruments, Reagents), By Cancer Type (Blood Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Skin Cancer, Cervical Cancer), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Chips & Microarrays, Sequencing, Mass Spectroscopy, Transcription Mediated Amplification), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The rising shift towards precision medicine is expected to enable the growth of the global oncology molecular diagnostics market.

Get Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/oncology-molecular-diagnostics-market-101145

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Leading Players Mentioned:

Abbott

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cepheid

Bayer AG

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Hologic

Sysmex Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Increasing Demand for Automated and Advanced Diagnostic Will Propel Growth

The increasing prevalence of numerous cancer is likely to back the growth of the global automated and advanced diagnostic market revenue. The rising shift towards precision medicine and increasing demand for preventive care is expected to boost the global oncology molecular diagnostics market growth. Further, increasing demand for automated and advanced diagnostic techniques for cancer is also expected to aid the global oncology molecular diagnostics market shares. According to the World Health Organization, the number of cancer cases in the world in 2018 is estimated to be 18.0 million, which is expected to further fuel the global oncology molecular diagnostics market.

Furthermore, favourable health reimbursement policies are likely to foster the growth of the global oncology molecular diagnostics market. Moreover, Acquisition and mergers by key companies is predicted to stimulate the global oncology molecular diagnostics market growth during the forecast period. For instance, cancer Genetics announced merger with NovellusDx as a result of which Cancer Genetics portfolio of oncology test and services will combine with next-generation sequencing and other technologies of NovellusDx. Similarly, Biodesix, Inc., announced the acquisition of Integrated Diagnostics, Inc. which resulted in acquisition of the company oncology product namely XL2 test. Additionally, the launch of MammaTyper is also expected to propel growth of the global oncology molecular diagnostics market. For instance, BioNTech SE launched MammaTyper, a molecular diagnostic test for breast cancer which was developed in collaboration with Stratifyer. However, high costs associated with molecular diagnostics, budgetary limitations, and the requirement of the sophisticated facility are the major factors predicted to hinder the growth of the global oncology molecular diagnostics Industry.

Rapid Adoption of Advanced Diagnostics Techniques Will Boost Growth in North America

Geographically, the global oncology molecular diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global oncology molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of advanced diagnostics techniques and sedentary lifestyles. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), melanoma or skin cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in the U.S. and is estimated that approximately 91,270. Favourable health reimbursement policies will further augment growth in the region. In Asia Pacific, the oncology molecular diagnostics market is predicted to grow at a significant rate owing to the growing geriatric population and rising research on precision medicines. The high unmet cancer needs are also expected to enable growth in Asia Pacific.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/oncology-molecular-diagnostics-market-101145

Related Reports:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Segments

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Demand

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Key Players

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Business Opportunities

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Analysis

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Growth

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Trends

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Share

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Size

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs