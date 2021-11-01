Automotive Air Filters Market 2021: Global Share, Industry Growth Insight, Size, Competitive Analysis | Forecast 2028

Air filters for automobiles are used for extending the life of the engine life by trapping debris and dirt. These get stuck and affect the internal parts of the engine such as cylinders, pistons, and others, thus saving expensive car repairs. The rise in the sale of automobiles worldwide is a major factor accelerating the automotive air filter market size. As per a published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Automotive Air Filter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Intake Air Filter, Cabin Air Filter), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The report on automotive air filters market analysis offers a 360-degree overview of the market. It covers major factors repelling, boosting, challenging, and creating opportunities for the market. The market is segmented categorically with the names of the leading segments and their attributable factors. The report also lists the names of significant players operating in the market and the key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, company collaborations, product launch, contracts, research and development, and others adopted by players to gain a competitive edge. The report also lists the current automotive air filters market trends and is available for sale on the company website.

Major Players of the Automobile Air Compressor Market Include:

Hollingsworth & Vose Co. Inc.

Mahle GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Affinia Group Inc.

Ahlstrom Corporation

Valeo S.A.

Denso Corporation

p.A. Robert Bosch GmbH

Mann+Hummel

K&N Engineering Inc.

Clarcor Inc.

Neenah Paper, Inc.

Freudenberg & Co. Kg

Ac Delco, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Donaldson Company Inc.

Lydall Inc.

Hengst GMBH & Co. Kg

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Roki Co. Ltd

Other players.

Rise in Level of Vehicular Emissions will Help Asia Pacific Dominate Market

Asia Pacific accounted for a prominent automotive air filter market share on account of rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a rise in Gross Domestic Product. Besides this, the rise in the production of vehicles is high in the region. Additionally, with the increasing level of vehicular emissions, governments of nations such as China, Japan, and India have implemented stringent vehicular emission norms.

At present, North America and Europe are anticipated to emerge as the second-largest region in the market. This is attributable to the fact that automotive air filter market manufacturers are focusing on maintaining the benchmark of emission standards set by the respective governments.

Important Industry Developments of Automotive Air Filters Market Includes:

September 2017 – A brake dust particulate filter was launched by Mann + Hummel that promises to reduce the entry of dust particles as and when brakes are applied to the vehicle. This filter medium is constructed out of a material that resists both corrosion and temperature and is most suited for drives starting from hybrid to electric vehicles, and all forms of diesel and petrol vehicles.

October 2017 – The new C 24 005 air filter was launched by Mann +Hummel. These new air filters offer a new medium made out of recycled synthetic fibers. These air filters used a multi-layer Micrograde A-S medium and guarantees to remove about 99.5 percent dirt particles ranging between 0.001 to 0.352 mm.

Automotive Air Filters Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Product

Air Intake Filters

Cabin Air Filters

By End-User

OEM

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

