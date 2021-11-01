Critical Care Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market 2021 -2027 | Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Supply, Demand, Regional Segments and Forecast

The global critical care antiarrhythmic drugs market size is projected to reach USD 1,319.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) around the world will be a major growth determinant for this market, highlights Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Critical Care Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Beta Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Sodium Channel Blockers, Potassium Channel Blockers, and Others), By Disease Type (Supraventricular Arrhythmias, Ventricular Arrhythmias, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CVDs are the premier cause of global deaths, killing nearly 17.9 million people worldwide in 2016. Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most frequent and the most commonly observed CVD. For example, the American Heart Association estimates that AF affects around 2.2 million people in the United States. More importantly, the incidence of AF is steadily rising. A study conducted by the Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands found that approximately 17.9 million people across Europe will be afflicted by AF in 2060. A similar epidemiological study conducted by researchers at the University of Arkansas revealed that in the US, between 6 million and 12 million people will suffer from AF by 2050. These projections indicate a steady rise in the demand for critical care antiarrhythmic drugs in the forthcoming decades as cardiac arrhythmia can turn fatal if not treated with effective medication in time.

Industry Developments:

September 2020: Beximco Pharmaceuticals secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for antiarrhythmic drug, Flecainide Acetate. The new drug has been formulated to treat abnormal heartbeats caused by conditions such as atrial fibrillation and tachycardia.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Market for Critical Care Antiarrhythmic Drugs:

Amomed Pharma GmbH (Vienna, Austria)

Mayne Pharma (Salisbury South, Australia)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Mylan N.V. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC. (Minnesota, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (London, U.K.)

Baxter International Inc. (Deerfield, U.S.)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

As per the report findings, the global market value stood at USD 796.8 million in 2019.The report also shares market information in the following manner:

Careful projections about the upcoming trends and prospects in the market;

Unmatched research into the regional dynamics of the market;

Granular analysis of the factors driving and restraining the market; and

Exhaustive profiling and examination of the key market players and their dominant strategies.

Driving Factor

Growing Importance of Heart Health amid COVID-19 to Boost the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has reiterated the importance of maintaining heart health as patients suffering from heart-related comorbidities have been found to be at high risk of contracting the coronavirus. Early evidence from China’s Hubei and Wuhan provinces shows that 16.7% of the hospitalized patients and 44.4% of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) had cardiac arrhythmia. Another study conducted by researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in July 2020 revealed that the onset of the COVID-19 infection was associated with a high incidence of cardiac arrhythmias in patients. While the coronavirus is not solely responsible for the occurrence of cardiac abnormalities, the infection, in many cases, has worsened the preexisting conditions, leading to higher mortality rates amongpatients with chronic heart diseases. The coronavirus has, thus, heightened the adoption of critical care anti-arrhythmogenic drugs worldwide. The global market has, as a result, registered a CAGR of 12.9% in 2020.

Regional Insights

Robust Support to Medical Research to Accelerate Expansion of the North America Market

North America is poised to dominate the critical care antiarrhythmic drugs market share during the forecast period owing to the strengthening support to cutting-edge medical research in the US and Canada. Several government-funded organizations, academic institutions, and private entities are intensely engaged in undertaking clinical trials and developing novel drugs for complicated cardiac disorders. In 2019, the region’s market size stood at USD 359.2 million.

In terms of revenue and market share, Europe is expected to emerge as the second-largest region. The region’s market will be primarily driven by an increasing number of older persons suffering from cardiac conditions and favorable reimbursement policies. In Asia Pacific, rising awareness about atrial fibrillation and associated heart conditions will stoke regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Regulatory Backing to Novel Drug Formulations to Ensure Lasting Market Growth

Active support from regulatory bodies to novel formulations of drugs for antiarrhythmic treatment is fueling the critical care antiarrhythmic drugs market growth. Such backing from regulators is encouraging key players to innovate and scale up production, enabling them to cater to the widening demand for effective treatments for cardiac issues.

Major companies in the Global Critical Care Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Critical Care Antiarrhythmic Drugs Industry.

