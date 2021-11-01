Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Share, Future Demand, Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Drivers, Research Methodology Forecast By 2026

The Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market size is projected to reach USD 398.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The substantial advantages offered by prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) will be the primary driving force behind this market’s growth, forecasts Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Size, Share &Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (4-factor PCC and 3-factor PCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Deficiency and Congenital Coagulation Deficiency and By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), 2020-2027”. PCC (factor IX complex) is a medication comprising blood clotting factors II, IX, and X, indicated for treating bleeding in patients with hemophilia B. This line of treatment offers a host of benefits, especially when compared to Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP), a leading anticoagulation-reversal therapy. For example, PCC can be safely given to patients with cardiac disorders or renal diseases, as they may be unable to tolerate large doses of FFP. Furthermore, PCC treatments have a much lower risk of transmitting viruses as they usually undergo viral inactivation before being administered. These therapies also do not contain antibodies that cause transfusion-related lung injury since the proteins are removed during the manufacturing process itself. Lastly, and most importantly, the administration of PCC takes only a few minutes due to low volumes and these treatments also facilitate an immediate reversal of life-threatening bleeding in patients. FFP, on the other, takes a long time as it needs to be delivered in large doses. The higher comparative advantages of PCC over plasma-based therapies are expected to expand the adoption of this treatment method over the next several years.

Request Sample PDF @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/europe-prothrombin-complex-concentrate-pcc-market-104721

Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market.

The COVID-19 pandemic eruption has wreaked unprecedented havoc across nations, brought the world economy to a grinding halt, and has given rise to widespread uncertainty, anxiety, and panic across industries. Governments are taking the necessary steps to pull their countries out of this crisis, while private companies are exploring alternative strategies to survive these hard times. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are striving to gain market intelligence to equip you with updated information and aid your efforts at wading through this crisis. We are offering precise market reports based on our expertise and experience in the field of market research.

In 2019, according to the Europe PCC market report, the value of the market stood at USD 174.6 million. The salient features of the report include:

In-depth assessment of the various factors driving and restraining the market;

Qualitative and quantitative insights into the different market segments and their performance;

Comprehensive analysis of the changing regional dynamics influencing the market growth; and

Careful profiling and granular study of the key market players and their dominant strategies.

The Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The Report offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Driving Factor

Increasing Geriatric Populations across Europe to Create Market Opportunities

An emerging factor driving the Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market growth is the rapidly aging populations across the continent. According to the latest data released by the UN’s Population Division, nearly 25% of Europe’s people are aged 60 years and above. Moreover, the European Commission (EC) predicts that the proportion of people above the age of 80 in the EU-27 will increase from 5.8% to 14.6% between 2019 and 2100. Older persons are at a heightened risk of acute liver injury and also face increased susceptibility to the fibrotic response. Prothrombin complex concentrate has proven to be highly effective in treating patients with liver disease as they frequently develop coagulopathy. A study conducted in 2019 by researchers from the Royal Free Hospital, London and University College London found that PCC therapy was effective in improving coagulation test results in patients with liver disease, without any excess thrombotic events. Such research studies proving the efficacy of PCC treatments, complemented by a rising number of older persons, will bolster the prospects of this market in Europe.

Country Insights

Germany to Spearhead the Europe PCC Market; the UK to Display Promising Growth

Germany is anticipated to headline the Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market share during the forecast period owing to a large pool of patients suffering from congenital factor IX deficiency. In 2019, the country’s market size stood at USD 46.0 million. In the UK, on the other hand, the rising incidence of hemophilia B will be the principal growth driver for the country’s market. Further, the market in Scandinavia will be propelled by the strong presence and operations of CSL Behring in the region and the wide popularity of its prothrombin complex concentrate brand, Confidex.

Speak to our Research Analysts @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/europe-prothrombin-complex-concentrate-pcc-market-104721

Competitive Landscape

New Product Introductions to Charge up Market Competition

The competitive dynamics of the Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market are dictated by the presence of a limited number of key players, mainly pharmaceutical giants in Europe. These companies are concentrating on releasing new PCC products to capture the growing regional demand for efficient solutions to manage bleeding disorders.

Major companies in the Global Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Industry.

Industry Development:

August 2019: Octapharma AG announced the launch of its 4-factor prothrombin complex concentrate, Pronativ, indicated to arrest and reverse surgical blood loss.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Report:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Kedrion S.p.A (Lucca, Italy)

Grifols, S.A. (Barcelona, Spain)

Sanquin (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Octapharma AG (Lachen, Switzerland)

CSL Limited (Melbourne, Australia)

Get Customized Research Report @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/europe-prothrombin-complex-concentrate-pcc-market-104721

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.