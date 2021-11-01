Massive growth of Asia Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market 2027 with healthy CAGR In Coming Years with Focusing Key players like Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., MTD Products Inc., The Toro Company, Ariens Company, YAMABIKO Corporation etc

The outdoor power equipment market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 5,021.1 Mn in 2019 to US$ 7,400.8 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The outdoor power equipment industry comprises tools such as lawnmowers, blowers, tillers and cultivators, chainsaws, trimmers and brush cutters, sprayers, mist dusters, augers, chippers, and others. This equipment are widely used by both residential and commercial customers for applications such as landscaping, gardening, and lawn maintenance. In addition, the growing investments in infrastructure and construction industry are fueling the demand for this equipment in the commercial sector. The landscaping industry includes landscape architecture, landscape planning, and construction, as well as maintenance.

The growth of the global landscaping industry is driven by new infrastructure projects, as well as the maintenance and improvement of existing properties. Commercial products and battery-powered equipment are the two fastest-growing categories in the Asia-Pacific outdoor power equipment market. The shift of fuel sources from gas to battery-powered is further boosting the growth. A few power sources include a lithium-ion battery, petrol, and diesel. The increasing focus on sustainable environmental growth, rising construction industry, and the growing number of electric-powered equipment are among the key driving factors for the growth of the Asia-Pacific outdoor power equipment market.

Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Equipment Type

Lawn Mowers

Blowers

Tillers and Cultivators

Chainsaws

Trimmers

Hedge Trimmers

Sprayers

Mist Dusters

Others

Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Power Source

Electric-Powered

Fuel-Powered

Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Application

Commercial

Residential

Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market-Companies Mentioned

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH.

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

MTD Products Inc.

The Toro Company

Ariens Company

YAMABIKO Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Asia Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment market.

