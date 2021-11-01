Automotive Piston Market | 2021 Size, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Industry Overview, Development and Regional Analysis Forecast 2027

The growing R&D investments for the development of fuel-efficient vehicles is a crucial factor predicted to augment growth of the market during the forecast period, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Automotive Piston Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Cast Iron, Aluminum, Other), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the increasing innovations of electric vehicles is expected to fuel demand for automotive piston in the forthcoming years. The report incorporates several factors that have impacted the automotive piston market growth and share in recent years. Besides providing insights on the growth stimulators, it reveals a few factors that have restricted the market growth.

The report highlights a few of the leading products, significant companies, and considerable industry developments of recent times. The competitive landscape has been discussed in in-depth in the automotive piston market report. Forecast values for the market have been provided in the report for the period of 2019 to 2026. Moreover, the report recognizes areas that have witnessed the highest demand and applications for the product in recent years. Nonetheless, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

Some of the Major Companies Operating in the Automotive Piston Market Include:

Mahle Gmbh

Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd.

KSPG AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Federal-Mogul

Indian Piston Limited

Shriram Piston and Rings

Arias Piston

Capricorn Automotive

Ross Racing Piston

Unveiling of New 48-Volt Battery to Create Lucrative Business Opportunities

MAHLE Gmbh, a German automotive parts manufacturer launched a new 48-volt battery, which will be used as an optimizing and upgrading element to accelerate the performance in mild-hybrid vehicles. For instance, MAHLE Powertrain is able to maximize the recuperated energy that can be stored and released, thus increasing the efficiency and allowing fuel saving by 12 to 15 percent. The launch of an innovative 48-volt battery is expected to contribute positively to the growth of the automotive piston market in the forthcoming years owing to the safety and cost-effectiveness of the system compared to other high-voltage systems. Furthermore, the rising focus of manufacturers towards the development of lightweight and budget-friendly vehicles is likely to bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Nevertheless, growing concerns regarding the environment is predicted to spur demand for electric vehicles, which in turn will enable the growth of the automotive piston market in the foreseeable future.

High Sales of Electric Vehicles to Boost Market in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the automotive piston market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the automotive piston market during the forecast period owing to the expansion of the automobile industry.The high production and sales of vehicles in this region is also predicted to boost growth in Asia Pacific. Numerous manufacturing companies in the region are focused on producing technologically advanced piston, therefore aiding the growth of the market. Reduction in the weight of the vehicle along with the development of efficient and eco-friendly vehicles is predicted to boost the automotive piston revenue during the forecast period. The emphasis on curbing carbon emissions and improving the capabilities and features of the vehicle is likely to propel the market in Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market in the automotive piston market owing to the surge in the demand for passenger cars.

Automotive Piston Market Segmentation:

By Component Type

Piston

Piston Rings

Piston Pin

By Coating Type

Oil Shedding

Dry Film Lubrication

Thermal Barrier

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

