Europe Advanced Visualization (AV) Market Growth by Size, Share 2021 | Application, Sales, Gross Margin, Competitive Landscape, & Region Outlook by 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Market report for Europe Advanced Visualization (AV) Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Europe Advanced Visualization (AV) Market Products.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10083581

Advanced visualization (AV) systems are medical instruments, equipped with advanced software that display the numerous aspects of living cells efficiently. They are new-generation data visualization platforms that help end users to view data in depth by providing enhanced image quality. These help specialists by providing a better understanding of various clinical issues, thus, leading to faster and higher quality healthcare. It is widely utilized in most pathological laboratories as well. They also help in targeted drug therapy, ultimately reducing the cost of the procedure. The Europe AV market is expected to reach USD Bn by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 9.56% of during 2018-2023.

In 2018, Siemens Healthineers intends to launch its new ultrasound system called the Acuson Sequoia, which can provide high-resolution imaging of different sized patients with consistency and clarity.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The market is separated into three primary segments based on product type, solution and imaging modality.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into hardware and software services.

Based on solution, the market is seperated into enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions and standalone workstation-based solutions.

Based on imaging modality, the market is classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), computer tomography (CT), ultrasound and x-ray.

On the basis of countries, the market is segmented into the European Union Five (EU5) and the rest of European Union (EU).

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10083581

Key growth factors

Technological advancements in AV software is a major driving force in the European countries. Chronic diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, diabetes and cancer have greatly risen in Europe, leading to more than 0.5 Mn deaths in 2016 and increasing since. This has led to greater demand for early diagnosis and better treatment plans, thus driving the market for AV. Increasing public expenditure on healthcare has also fueled the AV market.

Threats and key players

With the breakout of political turmoil, like Brexit, Eurozone crisis, anti-trade, anti-immigration and others, the political climate of Europe has become unstable to an extent. This could hamper the growth of the AV industry in Europe. One of the major challenges faced by the European healthcare system is data capturing like storing and reading unstructured data such as doctors’ notes and in-depth analysis of data using artificial intelligence (AI),. Although the digitalization of Europe has made some significant progress in 2016, the process has slowed down subsequently. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) developed in 2018, and the new Safe Harbour agreement on data transfers will impose several restrictions on personal data transfer and storage that may restrict the development of the industry.

The key competitors in the Europe AV market are Toshiba Corporation, Ziosoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Afga-Gevaert, Conmed and others.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the European AV learning market.

2. Market drivers and challenges of the European AV market.

3. Market trends in the European AV market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on the product type – hardware and software and services.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on solution – enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution.

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on imaging modality – – magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) and x-ray.

7. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (EU5 and the rest of EU) market size data for the AV market.

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments.

9. Analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for AV to determine the viability of the market.

2. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

3. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights.

4. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

5. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

6. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth.

7. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services compared with the key players in the market.

Customizations available

With the given market data, Kenneth Research offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected]

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

For More Reports:

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market

Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market

North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market

Asia Pacific 5G Security Solution Market

Europe 5G Security Solution Market

About Kenneth Research:

Rated as one of the best multi-client reselling agencies, Kenneth Research provides a single platform for insights on numerous industries for investors and companies who are willing to expand their business. The platform caters to industries that include Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, ICT and Telecom, Energy and Power, Automotive and Transportation, and several others, and offers the best strategic business consultancy services at a global level.

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609