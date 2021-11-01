Medical Devices Packaging Market Size & Share By Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Emerging Trends Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Medical Devices Packaging Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

The global Medical Devices Packaging Marketwas valued at USD 21.49 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 35.57billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2017 to 2025.

The market is driven by expanding market of medical devices. Increasing focus of Govt. and private sector on Healthcare facilities is causing the medical device market to grow at a high pace, in turn making the medical device packaging market to grow simultaneously.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing market device industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Cost restraints due to mergers and acquisitions/consolidation of packaging players

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, by Packaging Type:

1.1 Plastic Containers

1.2 Glass Containers

1.3 Lids

1.4 Pouches

1.5 Wrap Films

1.6 Paper Cans

1.7 Others

2. Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, by Region:

2.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

2.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

2.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

2.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

2.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Amcor

2. Bemis

3. Berry Plastics

4. DuPont

5. MWV

6. Albea

7. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

8. Chesapeake

9. Technipaq

10. SteriPack

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Medical Devices Packaging Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

