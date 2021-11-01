Research Antibodies Market Trend, Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Research Antibodies Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Research Antibodies Market products.

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Research Antibodies Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2030. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Research Antibodies MarketT’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Research Antibodies Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Research Antibodies Marketwas valued at USD 6.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.12billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025. Biotechnology is a huge sector with investment from govt. and private players funding. The research and development department is increasing the number of healthcare projects and antibody based medicinal researches. This makes the antibody market rise in the market value.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Research Activity and funds in R&D

1.2 GrowingIndustrial and academic projects and collaborations

1.3 Growing Demand Of Personalized Medicine

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Quality issues regarding Antibodies

2.2 Increased Competition

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Research Antibodies Market, by Technology:

1.1 Western Blotting

1.2 Flow Cytometry

1.3 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

1.4 Immunohistochemistry

1.5 Immunofluorescence

1.6 Immunoprecipitation

1.7 Other Technologies

2. Global Research Antibodies Market, by End User:

2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.2 Academic and Research Institutes

2.3 Contract Research Organizations

3. Global Research Antibodies Market, by Product:

3.1 Reagents

3.1.1 Media & Sera

3.1.2 Stains & Dyes

3.1.3 Fixatives

3.1.4 Buffers

3.1.5 Solvents

3.1.6 Enzymes

3.1.7 Probes

3.1.8 Other Reagents

3.2 Antibodies

3.2.1 By Type

3.2.1.1 Primary Antibodies

3.2.1.2 Secondary Antibodies

3.2.2 By Source

3.2.2.1 Mice

3.2.2.2 Rabbits

3.2.2.3 Other Sources

3.2.3 By Research Area

3.2.3.1 Oncology

3.2.3.2 Infectious Diseases

3.2.3.3 Immunology

3.2.3.4 Neurobiology

3.2.3.5 Stem Cells

3.2.3.6 Other Research Areas

4. Global Research Antibodies Market, By Application:

4.1 Proteomics

4.2 Drug Development

4.3 Genomics

5. Global Research Antibodies Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Merck Group

3. Abcam PLC

4. Becton, Dickinson and Company

5. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9. Danaher Corporation

10. Lonza

11. Genscript

12. Perkinelmer, Inc.

13. Biolegend, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Research Antibodies Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

