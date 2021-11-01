Sugar-Based Excipients Market with Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Sugar-Based Excipients Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

The global Sugar-Based Excipientsmarket was valued at USD 859.96million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1253.97millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.28% from 2017 to 2025.

Sugar Based Excipients are commonly defined as the additives used to convert pharmacologically active compounds into a pharmaceutical dosage form suitable for administering to patients. They are useful both as diluent of the active drug and processing aid for the formulation. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Use of Co-Processed Excipients

1.2 Patent Cliffs Driving the Demand for Sugar Excipients in the Generics Market

1.3 Increasing Development of Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODTS)

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increased Regulatory Requirements Leading to Shortage of FDA-Approved Manufacturing Sites

Market Segmentation:

1. By Formulation:

1.1 Oral Formulations

1.2 Parenteral Formulations

1.3 Topical Formulations

1.4 Other Formulations

2. By Functionality:

2.1 Fillers & Diluents

2.2 Flavoring Agents

2.3 Tonicity Agents

2.4 Other Functionalities

3. By Type:

3.1 Powders/Granules

3.2 Direct Compression Sugars

3.3 Crystals

3.4 Syrups

4. By Product:

4.1 Actual Sugars

4.2 Sugar Alcohols

4.3 Artificial Sweeteners

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Ashland Inc.

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. BASF SE

4. DFE Pharma

5. Roquette Group

6. Associated British Foods PLC

7. Cargill, Inc.

8. Colorcon Inc.

9. FMC Corporation

10. The Lubrizol Corporation

11. Meggle AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

