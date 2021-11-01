Surgical Instruments Market 2021 with Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Development Strategy, Business Prospect and Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Surgical Instruments Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

The Surgical Instruments Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come. The advancements in the healthcare sector are also supported by the governments of nations worldwide with numerous financial aids.

The global Surgical Instrumentsmarket was valued at USD 784.32billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1387.10billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Surgical instruments are in high demand due to increased number of surgeries and increasing stringency towards quality of treatment being given by healthcare centers. The market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Companion Animals Market

1.2 Rising Demand for Pet Health Insurance

1.3 Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Countries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Shortage of Skilled Veterinarians

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Soft Tissue Surgery

1.2 Sterilization Surgery

1.3 Gynecological and Urological Surgery

1.4 Dental Surgery

1.5 Orthopedic Surgery

1.6 Ophthalmic Surgery

1.7 Other Surgeries

2. By Type of Animal:

2.1 Small Animals

2.1.1 Canines

2.1.2 Felines

2.1.3 Other Small Animals

2.2 Large Animals

2.2.1 Equines

2.2.2 Other Large Animals

3. By Product:

3.1 Sutures, Staplers, and Accessories

3.2 Handheld Devices

3.2.1 Forceps

3.2.2 Scalpels

3.2.3 Surgical Scissors

3.2.4 Hooks & Retractors

3.2.5 Trocars & Cannulas

3.3 Electrosurgery Instruments

3.4 Other Surgical Instruments

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. B. Braun Vet Care GmbH

2. Medtronic PLC.

3. Ethicon Inc.

4. JÃ¸rgenKruuse A/S

5. Jorgensen Laboratories

6. Neogen Corporation

7. Smiths Group PLC.

8. DRE Veterinary

9. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

10. Steris Corporation

11. Germed USA, Inc.

12. Surgical Holdings

13. Sklar Surgical Instruments

14. IM3 Inc.

15. Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Surgical Instrumentsmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

