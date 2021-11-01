Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market products.

The Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come. The advancements in the healthcare sector are also supported by the governments of nations worldwide with numerous financial aids.

The global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticalsmarket was valued at USD 4.63billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.28billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.27% from 2017 to 2025.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008482

A Radiopharmaceutical is a drug that can be used either for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships

1.2 Rising Alpha Radioimmunotherapy (Rit)-Based Targeted Cancer Treatment

1.3 Advances in Radiotracers

1.4 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiac Ailments

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Shorter Half-Life of Radiopharmaceuticals

2.2 High Cost

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Diagnostic Applications

1.1.1 SPECT Applications

1.1.1.1 Cardiology

1.1.1.2 Neurology

1.1.1.3 Thyroid

1.2 Other SPECT Applications

1.2.1 PET Applications

1.2.1.1 Oncology

1.2.1.2 Cardiology

1.2.1.3 Neurology

1.2.1.4 Other PET Applications

1.2.2 Therapeutic Applications

1.2.3 Thyroid

1.2.4 Bone Metastasis

1.2.5 Lymphoma

1.2.6 Endocrine Tumors

1.2.7 Other Therapeutic Applications

2. By Procedural Volume:

2.1 Diagnostic Procedures

2.1.1 SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

2.1.2 PET Radiopharmaceuticals

2.2 Therapeutic Procedures

2.2.1 Beta Emitters

2.2.2 Alpha Emitters

2.2.3 Brachytherapy Isotopes

3. By Type:

3.1 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

3.1.1 SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

3.1.1.1 Tc-99m

3.1.1.2 Tl-201

3.1.1.3 Ga-67

3.1.1.4 I-123

3.1.1.5 Other SPECT Isotopes

3.2 PET Radiopharmaceuticals

3.2.1 F-18

3.2.2 Rubidium-82

3.2.3 Other PET Isotopes

3.3 Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals

3.3.1 Beta Emitters

3.3.1.1 Iodine-131

3.3.1.2 Y-90

3.3.1.3 Sm-153

3.3.1.4 Re-186

3.3.1.5 Lu-177

3.3.1.6 Other Beta Emitters

3.3.2 Alpha Emitters

3.3.2.1 Ra-223

3.3.3 Brachytherapy Isotopes

3.3.3.1 Iodine-125

3.3.3.2 Iridium-192

3.3.3.3 Palladium-103

3.3.3.4 Cesium-131

3.3.3.5 Other Brachytherapy Isotopes

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cardinal Health, Inc.

2. Mallinckrodt PLC

3. GE Healthcare (A Fully-Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

4. Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

5. Bayer AG

6. Bracco Imaging S.P.A

7. Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

8. Nordion, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Sterigenics International LLC.)

9. Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.

10. Iba Molecular

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-nuclear-medicineradiopharmaceuticals-market/10008482

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticalsmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Viral Inactivation Market

Biobanking Market

Biologics Safety Testing Market

Collagen & Gelatin Market

Competent Cells Market

Glucometer Market