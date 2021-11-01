Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market 2021 Growth Insight, Size, Industry Overview, Competitive Analysis, And Global Forecast To 2027

The global automotive blind spot detection market size will garner healthy growth on account of increasing preference for safety features in vehicles. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest upcoming report, titled “Automotive Blind Spot Detection Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sensor Type (Radar, Ultrasonic, LiDAR, Image), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”, states that the market will rise during the forecast period. Blind Spot Detection is a system that alerts the driver about the obstacles around the vehicle to prevent collision. The sensor-based system is used to monitor and detect vehicles by generating audible, vibrating, or visual forms of warning to alert the driver. Blind spots in a vehicle are caused because of obstruction from passengers, window pillars, and headrests.

Kia’s Launching of New Car Will Promote Growth

The companies operating in the market are deploying various strategies to gain competitive edge during the forecast period. Adoption of strategies such as product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations will contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in March 2020, Kia, a leading automotive manufacturer, confirmed the latest details of its new car, Sorento, which will be launched later this year. Among the array of features, the car includes several safety features such as blind-spot assist, parking assist, speed limit recognition, and driver alertness detector. Moreover, the car is the first in its segment to have a multi-collision break system, which prevents further impacts by applying brakes during collision of the car.

List of Companies Proliferated in the Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Delphi Automotive LLP

Preco Electronics

Siemens AG

Autolive Inc.

Valeo

Mobileye

Ficosa Internacional SA

Smartmicro

Xiamen Autostar Electronics CO. Ltd.

Among the other players.

What does the Report Include?

The automotive blind spot detection market report offers a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. In addition to this, the report includes information from expert professionals from the industry. Moreover, it contains an exhaustive study of the landscape comprising of key players, strategies used by them, and recent product launches for the market growth between 2019 and 2026.

Increasing Adoption RADAR System to Drive the Market

Technological advancements have propelled the automotive sector to adopt several safety features during the manufacturing of the vehicles. RADAR system is one such by-product of technological masterpiece that are cheap, work well in adverse conditions, and have a long-range wavelength to detect obstructions. Increasing adoption of RADAR system in vehicles is expected to bode well for growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, Echodyne, a Bill Gates-sponsored startup, in March 2020, showcased its new cognitive radar system, Echodrive, that scans large obstacles ahead on the road, and also focuses on small area to help in identification of materials it detects.

Europe to Remain at Forefront; Increasing Safety Norms to Surge Demand

Geographically, the market comprises of several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Among the regions, Europe is expected to lead the automotive blind spot detection market share during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing safety norms by the European Commission (EC) regarding road safety. In addition to this, countries such as Germany investing its one-third revenue in R&D activities is expected to drive the growth for the market in Europe during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipat5ed to be the second-most leading region during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for premium cars in countries such as India and China will contribute to the growth f the market in Asia-Pacific between 2019 and 2020.

Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Segmentation

By Component Type

Ultrasonic

RADAR

Cameras

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

