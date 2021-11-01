Automotive Sunroof Market 2021 Global Industry Share, Size, Industry Outlook, Trends and Forecast Report 2027

The global automotive sunroof market size will expand gradually because of rising innovation in glass technology. This information is published by, Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Automotive Sunroof Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Glass, Fabric), By Product Type (Built-in sunroof, Top-mounted/spoiler sunroof, Panoramic, Pop-up, Folding), By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” Automotive sunroof is a luxury feature on top of a car that allows air and light to enter the vehicle. They are categorized into automotive and manual sunroof depending on the type of the car. High-end cars have prominent sunroofs that offer natural light and better air circulation within the car. Sunroof generally contain several components such as solid glass panel, rain sensor, console controller, and others. Furthermore, there are panoramic sunroofs that provide opening to both the front and the rear sides of a vehicle. Increasing preference of luxury and comfort is expected to boost the demand of the market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-sunroof-market-102060

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

Webasto Roof Systems, Inc.

Inteva Products, LLC.

Johnan America, Inc.

Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd.

CIE Automotive

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

Automotive Sunroof Company, Inc.

Magna International, Inc.

Among the other players.

Increasing Adoption of Panorama Roof to Aid Growth

The companies operating in the market have been constantly experimenting with the development of sunroofs. For instance, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz have been long experimenting with folding hardtops to provide security and convenience. The companies increasing their investments in R&D activities to meet the consumers’ demand is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Leading automotive companies such as Mercedes Benz have included panoramic rooftop for their C-class coupes. Furthermore, Porsche, a world-renowned automobile manufacturer, recently redefined its Targa with a panoramic sunroof. Increasing preference for panoramic sunroof by the consumers will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-sunroof-market-102060

Increasing Investment in R&D Will Promote Growth in Europe

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific will remain at the forefront during the near future. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing sales of vehicles in this region. In addition to this, manufacturers being offered lucrative incentives to double up their production in countries such as India, and China will contribute to the growth of the market during the projected horizon. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to be the second-most leading region owing to huge investments in R&D by companies such as Audi AG, BMW AG, and others. Furthermore, development of solar-sunroof by the major manufacturers will drive the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]