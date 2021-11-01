Asia-Pacific Advanced Visualization (AV) Market Research Report by Solution, by Threat, by End User, by Application – Global Forecast to 2025 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Market report for Asia-Pacific Advanced Visualization (AV) Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Asia-Pacific Advanced Visualization (AV) Market Products.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10083580

Advanced visualization (AV) systems are medical instruments, equipped with advanced software that display the numerous aspects of living cells efficiently. They are new-generation data visualization platforms that help end users to view data in depth by providing enhanced image quality. These help specialists by providing a better understanding of various clinical issues, thus, leading to faster and higher quality healthcare. It is widely utilized in most pathological laboratories as well. They also help in targeted drug therapy, ultimately reducing the cost of the procedure. The Asia-Pacific AV market is expected to reach USD Bn by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.44% during 2018-2023.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on the types of product, solution and imaging modality.

Based on the types of product, the market is segmented into hardware and software and services.

Based on solution, the market is segmented into enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution.

Based on imaging modality, the market is classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), computer tomography (CT), ultrasound and x-ray.

On the basis of countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC).

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10083580

Key growth factors

Asia-Pacific represented more than half of the world’s population in 2016, and with the population still increasing, the demand for efficient and early diagnosis of diseases like cancer is growing continuously. The rise in disposable income as well as an increase in awareness about advanced diagnostics will drive the market. There has been a massive rise in chronic diseases in the APAC region over the past decade, mainly cancer, cardiac and neurological disorders due to increased tobacco use, alcohol consumption, etc. Using AV is one of the best ways for early detection, diagnosis and treatment of these diseases.

Threats and key players

The APAC region has a significant disparity among its various countries regarding access to healthcare facilities. Although countries such as Australia and Japan have excellent medical infrastructure and imaging technology, countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan have subpar facilities. This could hamper the AV market from developing in those countries. The use of AV is complex and may require the assistance of service specialists or specialized training, which can be costly. This can hinder the growth of the market. The price of the AV tools is very high and many of the APAC countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan may not be able to afford them due to poorer economic conditions prevailing in those regions, which can constrain the market.

The key competitors in the Asia-Pacific AV market are Toshiba Corporation, Ziosoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Afga-Gevaert, Conmed and others.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Asia-Pacific AV learning market.

2. Market drivers and challenges of the Asia-Pacific AV market.

3. Market trends in the Asia-Pacific AV market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on the product type – hardware and software and services.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on solution – enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution.

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on imaging modality – magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) and x-ray.

7. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (China, Japan, India and rest of APAC) market size data for the AV market.

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments.

9. Analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for AV to determine the viability of the market.

2. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

3. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights.

4. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

5. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

6. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth.

7. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services compared with the key players in the market.

Customizations available

With the given market data, Kenneth Research offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected]

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

For More Reports:

North America Machine Learning Market

Machine learning Market

North America Edge Computing Market

Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market

About Kenneth Research:

Rated as one of the best multi-client reselling agencies, Kenneth Research provides a single platform for insights on numerous industries for investors and companies who are willing to expand their business. The platform caters to industries that include Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, ICT and Telecom, Energy and Power, Automotive and Transportation, and several others, and offers the best strategic business consultancy services at a global level.

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609