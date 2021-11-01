Advanced Visualization Market Size, Global Industry Trends, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast – 2026

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Market report for Advanced Visualization Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Advanced Visualization Market Products.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10083579

The value of the global advanced visualization (AV) market is expected to reach a value of USD 4.03 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 11.15% during 2018 -2023.

AV systems are medical instruments, equipped with advanced software that display the numerous aspects of living cells efficiently. They are new-generation data visualization platforms that help end users to view data in depth by providing enhanced image quality. They help specialists by providing a better understanding of various clinical issues, thus leading to faster and higher quality healthcare. These systems are widely utilized in most pathological laboratories. They also help in targeted drug therapy, ultimately reducing the cost of the procedure.

The global AV market can be classified into three primary segments and by geography.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the types of product the market is segmented into hardware and software and services.

Based on solution, the market is segmented into enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution.

Based on imaging modality, the market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) and x-ray.

Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10083579

Among the types of products, the hardware and software segment had the larger share in the global market in 2016. Among the different types of AV solution, enterprise-wide thin client-based solution held the larger share in the global market, and among different imaging types, the CT segment contributed the largest revenue to the global AV market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate due to the increased demand from emerging economies like India, Indonesia and others as well as due to high patient population and the increasing trend of medical tourism in this region during the forecast period.

Growing digitalization, as well as automation of diagnostic workflow in hospitals has become a major trend in the market. This has rapidly increased the global AV market.

Key growth factors

The development in technology has led to the development of various cutting-edge, high definition visualization software and hardware which have helped in the expansion of this market. For example, the advances in the 3D and 4D ultrasound technology now offer capabilities ranging from better visualization of congenital birth defects to dynamic and multi-planar view of the fetal heart.

Another reason for the rapid expansion of this market is the rise in chronic diseases among the population leading to an increased need for better diagnostics and imaging techniques which can be provided by advanced visualization.

Threats and key players

The use of AV, however, is complicated and requires the assistance of service consultants. Due to this, specialists tend to prefer traditional diagnostic methods, which hinders the growth of the AV market.

Apart from this, factors such as limited medical reimbursements for radiology-based diagnostic procedures and technological limitations associated with existing AV analysis may restrain the market.

Toshiba Corporation, General Electric Company, Terarecon Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Pro Medicus, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Ziosoft and Conmed are some of the key players in the market.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global AV learning market.

2. Market drivers and challenges of the global AV market.

3. Market trends in the global AV market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on the product type – hardware and software and services.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on solution – enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution.

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on imaging modality – magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) and x-ray.

7. Historical, current and forecasted region-wise (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa) market size data for the AV market.

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for region-wise segments.

9. Analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for the global AV market to determine the viability of the business.

2. Determine the developed and new markets where global AV is utilized.

3. Formulate a product market strategy based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product/service placement.

4. Identifying the gaps and addressing them accordingly.

5. Developing strategies based on various economic factors for each segment and industry.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products with the key players in the market.

Customizations available

With the given market data, Kenneth Research offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected]

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

For More Reports:

Latin America Edge Computing Market

Europe Edge Computing Market

Edge Computing Market

United States Robo-advisory Market

U.K. Robo-advisory Market

North America Robo-advisory Market

About Kenneth Research:

Rated as one of the best multi-client reselling agencies, Kenneth Research provides a single platform for insights on numerous industries for investors and companies who are willing to expand their business. The platform caters to industries that include Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, ICT and Telecom, Energy and Power, Automotive and Transportation, and several others, and offers the best strategic business consultancy services at a global level.

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609