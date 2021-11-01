Latin America 3D Printing in Healthcare Market: Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2025

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Market report for Latin America 3D Printing in Healthcare Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

The value of the 3D printing in healthcare market in Latin America is expected to reach a value of USD 1.97 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.82% during 2018-2023.

3D printing can be defined as the process of building three-dimensional solid objects from digital designs. The creation of 3D printed objects is done using various additive processes. The additive process involves laying down successive layers of a material until the desired object is created. Each of these layers can be visualized as a thinly sliced horizontal cross-section of the final object. 3D printing is the exact opposite of subtractive manufacturing, which involves hollowing out /carving out pieces of metal or plastic from a mass. This process opens up opportunities for the production of complex shapes using less material in comparison to traditional manufacturing methods. In the field of medicine, this procedure is used to manufacture objects like prosthetics and implants, using several materials like metal, plastic, etc.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

3D printing in healthcare allows for the creation of replacement organs to support existing biological parts. It is widely used in cardiovascular, cranial-maxillo facial surgery, radiology, orthopaedic, biofabrication, as a surgical guide, and many more.

Based on technology, the market can be segmented into laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (LBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others.

Based on material, the sub-segments of plastic, metal, ceramic and others.

Based on type, the sub-segments include prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others.

Key growth factors

The percentage of middle class people is slowly increasing, which is a driving force for the market. Also, the healthcare market is expected to show about 2% growth in the coming years, making 3D printing an integral part of the system since it can provide cheap, customizable medical solutions. Additionally, the region has an abundance of various raw materials which are required for 3D printing, such as polymers and metals.

Threats and key players

There are no government insurance policies for dental procedures, which adversely affects the dental 3D printing market – which coincidentally occupies a major chunk of the market. Also, there is a severe lack of qualified and experienced personnel in this region, making it difficult to use and maintain 3D printed products in this region. Additionally, the standard of living is low and simple, making them disinterested in new and innovative products.

The key players are Stratasys Ltd., Renishaw and Materialise.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the 3D printing in healthcare market in Latin America.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the 3D printing in healthcare market in Latin America.

3. Market trends in the 3D printing in healthcare market in Latin America.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the 3D printing in healthcare market in Latin America.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on technology [laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (EBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others].

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on material (plastic, metal, ceramic, and others).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on type (prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others).

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (Brazil, Mexico) market size data for the 3D printing in healthcare market.

9. Analysis of the 3D printing in healthcare market in Latin America by value chain.

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

