India Digital Gaming Market 2021: Top Countries Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Insights, Trends, Prominent Key Players, Current Demand Analysis, Global Industry Outlook and Future Scope till 2026

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Market report for India Digital Gaming Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for India Digital Gaming Market Products.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084234

The India Digital Gaming market is forecasted to expand in the upcoming years. The demand for games in India is on an upward curve, and the country now has more than 200 game development companies, with at least two start-ups coming up every month. The India Digital Gaming market is projected to register a double-digit CAGR dominated by revenues from mobile games.

The expanding smartphone user base and rising internet penetration are the key driving factors for the Digital Gaming market in India. Also, recent improvements in mobile internet accessibility by companies like Reliance Jio, with their disruptive market strategies is expected to strengthen the market growth as it will enable gamers to play digitally-downloadable games without any speed issues. Given that, companies like Paytm, Tencent and Nazara Technologies are investing in the Indian gaming market, it is expected to be one of the significant countries for mobile gaming in the world.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017.

Additionally, rising disposable income, coupled with favorable governmental initiatives of making a Digital India is enabling gamers of the country to embrace entertainment and digital content at an increased level, thereby, boosting the overall growth of the market.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084234

The India Digital Gaming market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, mobile is the fastest growing segment, as well as the most significant revenue generator owing to the increased average time spent on smart devices and the inclination of gamers towards mobile and online gaming. Console games revenues are expected to register significant growth as most of the population is under the age of 34, thereby presenting a lucrative growth opportunity for the console game companies.

Key growth factors:

o The key growth driver of the India Digital Gaming market is the demographics of the country. India is young and digital gaming particularly on smartphones is one of the essential entertainment choices of the people. Young internet users have a higher propensity to play online games as they are usually more exposed to technology and online platforms.

o The rise in disposable income is also expected to result in higher expenditure on Digital Gaming and thereby increase adoption and usage. Improvements in internet network access is expected to strengthen the market growth as it is going to enable gamers to play digitally-downloadable games without any speed issues.

Threats and key players:

o Internet and smartphone penetrations in the suburban and rural areas of the country are still at a minimal level. These often negatively impact the growth of the market.

o Additionally, the prevalence of piracy in India is a significant deterrent to the growth of the industry. Easy availability of pirated games enables gamers to play the games for free or at a relatively lesser cost and that affects the revenues of companies.

o The key players in the India Digital Gaming market are Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Sony, Dhruva Interactive, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

o Overview of the India Digital Gaming market

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the India Digital Gaming market

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by platforms– PC games, console games, and mobile games

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising)

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by genres (Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Market trends in the India Digital Gaming market

o Market drivers and challenges in the India Digital Gaming market

o Analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms

o Profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

o Get a broad understanding of the India Digital Gaming market and its segmentations – by platforms– PC games, console games, and mobile games, – by revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising), by genres (Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Get specific drivers and challenges affecting the India Digital Gaming market and its segmentations (By platforms, by revenue models, by genres)

o Get specific trends occurring in the India Digital Gaming market

o Get analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms

o Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Customizations Available

With the given market data, Kenneth Research offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected]

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

For More Reports:

Wearable Device Market

Digital Market

Surgical Equipment Market

Smart Cities Market

PoCT Market

ASEAN Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market

About Kenneth Research:

Rated as one of the best multi-client reselling agencies, Kenneth Research provides a single platform for insights on numerous industries for investors and companies who are willing to expand their business. The platform caters to industries that include Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, ICT and Telecom, Energy and Power, Automotive and Transportation, and several others, and offers the best strategic business consultancy services at a global level.

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609